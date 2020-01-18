Iowa Wrestling winning big this season and bonus points has been a key part to their success

The Iowa Wrestling team is winning their Dual Meets by an average of 32 points.

(Brands/Iowa) “Bonus points isn’t a mismatch on paper.”

(Brands/Iowa) “Bonus points isn’t ‘oh I’m gonna catch the guy’.”

(Brands/Iowa) “Bonus points is a concerted, solid, steady effort the entire time on that mat. Be intense for seven minutes”

(ROSSOW/VO) “THE TOP-RANKED HAWKS HAVE TAKEN TO THE MENTALITY OF TOM BRANDS. THE RESULT HAS BEEN A BONUS-POINTS BONANZA START TO THE SEASON.

(ROSSOW/VO) “ALEX MARINELLI SAYS THEY’RE HAVING FUN DOING IT TOO — FUN AT LEAST BY WRESTLER’S STANDARDS.”

(Marinelli/Iowa) “It’s not having fun like play wrestle or whatever. No, it’s having fun because we’re kicking butt.”

(Adam Rossow/Iowa City, IA) “THE HAWKS HAD 11 BONUS POINTS IN BOTH OF THE DUAL MEET VICTORIES LAST WEEKEND. BRANDS SAYS IT’S HIS VETERANS LEADING THE WAY WHO’VE FIGURED OUT HOW TO PICK THEIR SPOTS THROUGHOUT A MATCH.”

(Brands/Iowa) “Guys like DeSanto, starting to use the pace of his match to get bonus points. But he’s working hard. And Marinelli had the right mentality, but it was too slow.”

(Alex Marinelli/Iowa Junior) “Sometimes when you stick to your base hits and you take him down, you tire him out, then he can’t defend what you got. When you go in there and you try and pin him right away, he’s gonna feel everything…”

(Brands/Iowa) “…Speed it up, and those bonus points, moves, back points, pin falls, tech falls, take care of themselves.”

(Rossow/Reporter) “BONUS POINTS WILL BE HUGE AS THE HAWKEYES OPEN A THREE-WEEK STRETCH OF TOP-SEVEN OPPONENTS HERE AT CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA. FIRST UP IS NEBRASKA ON SATURDAY NIGHT — A DUAL THAT FEATURES FOUR TOP-10 MATCHES