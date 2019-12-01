Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa had a huge game against Nebraska

“I’m pretty tired. It was a long game, a hard-fought game, both sides and it was a fun game to be a part of,” said A.J. Epenesa.

After a relentless performance, Epenesa had every right to be fatigued.

“I was just around the ball all the time. And that’s something I wanted to do all season long.” says Epenesa.

Epenesa terrorized Nebraska’s offense with a career-high 14 tackles, his fifth-straight standout performance after a quiet start to the season.

“Numbers, they don’t really matter when it comes to the kind of attention I was receiving. If you really want to make plays, then it’s hard to keep you away from the ball whenever you’re really trying to get to the ball.” says Epenesa.

Epenesa’s career day included 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Kirk Ferentz says after the game he credits Epenesa’s experience for his increased production down the stretch.

“Good players as they gain more experience, they play faster, play harder and play more efficiently.” says, Kirk Ferentz. “It’s been part of the learning curve. I know everybody wanted to make him an All-American back in the offseason. I’m all for that, but he’s got some steps to take.”

“I was able to beat blocks, and get off and do some things that I hadn’t done as well early on in the season and continue to make plays. That what people, my coaches and teammates, expect from me and that’s what I expect from myself,” Epenesa said.

Epenesa’s big day in Lincoln showing again why he’s a coveted NFL prospect. The wait now begins to see if and when the junior decides to turn pro.