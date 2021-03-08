Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is B1G Freshman of the Year, unanimous All-Big Ten selection

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

The Big Ten Conference announced that Caitlin Clark is the 2020-2021 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year.

Clark averaged 27.4 points per game and 6.9 assists per game over the course of the season. Both those marks are the best by any player in the Big Ten Conference.

🚨 #B1GNews ⤵️



🔥 @CaitlinClark22 of @IowaWBB is the #B1GWBBall Freshman of the Year as voted by the coaches and media 🔥

Clark was also a unanimous selection by coaches and media for the All-Big Ten Women’s Basketball First Team. Iowa junior Monika Czinano was also named to the All-Big Ten Women’s Basketball First Team.

📢 First @B1Gwbball All-Big Ten Team as selected by the media & coaches:

Clark, Czinano and the Iowa Hawkeyes take on Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.