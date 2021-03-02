Iowa’s Caitlin Clark named Player of the Year semifinalist

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named a 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Player of the Year Award semifinalist on Tuesday.

The 11 student-athletes named semifinalists are:

Caitlin Clark – Iowa

Aliyah Boston – South Carolina

Paige Bueckers – UConn

Naz Hillmon – Michigan

Charli Collier – Texas

Elissa Cunane – NC State

Dana Evans – Louisville

Rhyne Howard – Kentucky

Aari McDonald – Arizona

Michaela Onyenwere – UCLA

NaLyssa Smith – Baylor

Per Iowa Athletics, Clark leads the nation in total points, recording 564 on the season. She ranks second in total assists (149), assists per game (7.1), points per game (26.9), 3-pointers made (82), triple doubles (1), and 3-point field goal attempts (202).

Clark has also been named a Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award finalist, a Dawn Staley Late Season Watch List honoree, and a World Exposure Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year semifinalist.