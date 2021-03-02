Iowa’s Caitlin Clark named Player of the Year semifinalist

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named a 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Player of the Year Award semifinalist on Tuesday.
The 11 student-athletes named semifinalists are:
- Caitlin Clark – Iowa
- Aliyah Boston – South Carolina
- Paige Bueckers – UConn
- Naz Hillmon – Michigan
- Charli Collier – Texas
- Elissa Cunane – NC State
- Dana Evans – Louisville
- Rhyne Howard – Kentucky
- Aari McDonald – Arizona
- Michaela Onyenwere – UCLA
- NaLyssa Smith – Baylor
Per Iowa Athletics, Clark leads the nation in total points, recording 564 on the season. She ranks second in total assists (149), assists per game (7.1), points per game (26.9), 3-pointers made (82), triple doubles (1), and 3-point field goal attempts (202).
Clark has also been named a Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award finalist, a Dawn Staley Late Season Watch List honoree, and a World Exposure Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year semifinalist.