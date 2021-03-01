Iowa’s Caitlin Clark named Point Guard of the Year finalist

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named a Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award finalist, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Monday.

The finalists include five student-athletes: Aari McDonald (Arizona), Didi Richards (Baylor), Paige Bueckers (Connecticut), Caitlin Clark (Iowa), and Tiana Mangakahia (Syracuse).

Clark leads the nation in total points, recording 564 on the season. She ranks second in total assists (149), assists per game (7.1), points per game (26.9), 3-pointers made (82), 3-pointer attempts (202), and has the country’s only triple double this season.

Clark and the Hawkeyes travel to Bloomington, Indiana, to take on the No. 11 Hoosiers on Wednesday, March 3 inside Assembly Hall. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. (CT) on Big Ten Network.