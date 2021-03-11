Iowa’s Caitlin Clark named to All-America team

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) draws a foul on Purdue Boilermakers guard Kayana Traylor (23) as she drives to the hoop in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named to the All-America Second Team on Thursday. The freshman point guard average 27.4 PPG, 7.0 APG, and shot 41.6% from three-point range on the 2020-2021 season.

She and UConn’s Paige Bueckers are in a close race for National Freshman of the Year, but Bueckers earning the All-America First Team honor may be a sign of where that hardware will end up. In almost any other year, Clark would be the clear frontrunner for the award.

There was also debate if Clark would be the Big Ten Player of the Year, with the award eventually going to Michigan’s Naz Hillman who did not earn an All-America selection.

All-America First Team

G – Dana Evans – Louisville

G – Paige Bueckers – UConn

C – Elissa Cunane – NC State

F – NaLyssa Smith – Baylor

F – Aliyah Boston – South Carolina

All-America Second Team