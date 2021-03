Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) defends as Grand Canyon Antelopes center Alessandro Lever (25) drives with the ball during the first half of their game against Grand Canyon in the First Round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Fran McCaffery announced after Iowa’s loss to Oregon in the NCAA Tournament that junior guard Connor McCaffery has been playing with two labrum tears in his hips and will have surgery on both of them in the offseason.

No time table has been set for when the surgery will take place or how long the recovery with take.