Iowa’s Garza named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award finalist

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) celebrates a three point basket against the Wisconsin Badgers Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday the five finalists for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, which includes Iowa senior Luka Garza.

Other finalists include Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Trevion Williams (Purdue), Evan Mobley (USC), and Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky).

The annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top centers in men’s college basketball. Garza was the recipient of the 2020 Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award and is seeking to become the first player to win in back-to-back seasons since the award was introduced in 2015. Fans can vote for Garza at hoophallawards.com.

Garza leads the nation in scoring (24.3 PPG), player efficiency rating (37.00); 30-point games (7); field goals made (216); and 22-point games (16).

The winner of the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented on ESPN. Additional information about the award presentation, including date and time, will be released in the coming weeks.

Garza and the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes (17-7, 11-6) will challenge No. 4 Ohio State (18-6, 12-6) on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 3:05 p.m. (CT) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.