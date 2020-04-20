Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle is ready for next challenge in WNBA

Former Hawkeyes guard is selected No. 14 by Indiana in WNBA Draft

Kathleen Doyle had quite the Friday night with her family.

The former Hawkeyes guard was selected 14th overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

“Finally seeing your name on that screen, it’s really exciting, a lot of hard work playing off,” said Doyle via Zoom interview. “It’s just gonna be another challenge, the biggest challenge I’ve had yet, but I’m really excited about it. I’m gonna have to step up my game in every aspect going against the best in the world.”

Doyle’s second-round selection exceeded expectations.

Most WNBA experts had predicted Doyle as a third-round pick. She said she believes her style of play matched the vision of Fever coach Marianne Stanley as well as general manager Tamika Catchings.

“I’m a huge culture person, team-first mentality and I’m willing to do anything to help a team win and I think she saw those values on display at Iowa,” Doyle said.

Her reputation as a relentless competitor also made an impression.

“You’re gonna need it especially as a rookie in the WNBA,” Doyle said. “People are gonna come at you and try and show you what’s up a little bit. I’m ready for it and not gonna back down from any challenge.”

Doyle’s most immediate challenge will be making the roster. She said being a vocal leader and letting her personality come out will be important to her success.

“Just the joy I have for the game can be contagious,” Doyle said. “I’m gonna try and bring and fun and energy to the Fever and hope for the best.”

