Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle looking to be a big key for Hawks success this year.

Head coach Lisa Bluder said, “The cast of characters may have changed, but the culture is the same. The joy of playing, the work ethic, all of those things remain. And it all really begins with Kathleen Doyle.” In a season that begins with multiple questions marks. Kathleen Doyle is ready to provide some answers for the hawks. Kathleen Doyle says, “We wanna win a Big Ten Championship every single year and we wanna get to the NCAA Tournament every single year.” Doyle is unanimous preseason All-Big Ten selection entering her senior year. She’ll be asked to be a more prolific scorer in Iowa’s new offense. Doyle says, “Teamwork is essential in it, so we have to be able to read and play well with each other.” Even with the expectation of being the top option in this offense, Doyle says her preparation doesn’t change with more responsibility. “If you change all of teh sudden when your name is like, in the spotlight or whatever, then you’re not gonna be ready for it.” says Doyle. Bluder says, “She’s always been our emotional leader on the basketball team. So I think that she is ready for that challenge and excited about leaving her legacy here as a senior.” Fellow senior Makenzie Meyer says opponents will have a hard time finding a weakness in Doyle’s game. “She’s such a competitive player. We love having her on the team. She’s definitely a player that we wouldn’t want to play against. She does everything on the court well and she’s a really great leader for us.” Says Makenzie Meyer. All of the focus is on Doyle’s offensive game, but don’t forget about her on the other end of teh court. As a junior she averaged 2.3 steals per game, which was good enough for second in the Big Ten.







