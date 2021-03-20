Iowa’s stars, depth hit the ground running to begin March Madness

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) runs onto the court before their game against Grand Canyon in the First Round of the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

While the social media spotlight may have been Charles Barkley and the GCU student section, both the Hawkeyes and Antelopes were locked in on the court in a high-scoring, up-tempo battle.

The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Grand Canyon University Antelopes 86-74 to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Iowa will face Oregon on Monday in the Round of 32.

How It Happened:

While Grand Canyon normally holds opponents under 38% from the field, it was obvious early on that Iowa wasn’t going to be stifled on that end of the floor. Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza, and Jordan Bohannon were knocking down jumpers from the perimeter to start things off.

Iowa comes out firing.



A midrange pull-up from Wieskamp, two 3's from Luka, and a bomb from Bohannon. If the Hawkeyes are hitting from the perimeter, there's little a defense can do against them.



Iowa leads 11-2 at the first timeout. — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 20, 2021

The key matchup heading into this game was down at the center position between Luka Garza and Asbjorn Midtgaard. Garza was able to draw two quick fouls from Midtgaard in the first half, a welcomed sight for the Hawkeyes considering their small-ball approach. It wasn’t long after Midtgaard reentered the game that Garza lured him into a third first half foul.

The key for Iowa in this tournament run is going to be defense. That includes defensive rebounding. Absolutely crucial. Maybe not today, but they need to limit second chances in this tournament. — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 20, 2021

While the Hawkeyes and Antelopes were playing on the court, some new developed off of it. The NCAA announced the Oregon/VCU game was a no contest because of COVID-19 protocols, resulting in Oregon advancing to the Round of 32. The winner of the Iowa/GCU game would go on to play the Ducks in the next round.

Oregon awaits the winner of Iowa/GCU https://t.co/K9ajNM6hqM — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 20, 2021

Keegan Murray didn’t show signs of inexperience during his first NCAA Tournament game. In the first half the freshman was able to post 9 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, steal and block off the bench. He was one of several bright spots for Iowa’s depth in the first half. Murray, Patrick McCaffery, Tony Perkins, and Joe Toussaint combined for 20 of Iowa’s 40 first half points. That effort played a part in the Hawkeyes walking into the locker room with a 42-31 lead.

Iowa leads 42-31 at the half over GCU.



Wieskamp: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

Garza: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL

Murray: 9 PTS, 2 REB, AST, STL, BLK



Iowa shooting on 55-46-67 splits — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 20, 2021

Great bench production from the Hawkeyes, 20 of 42 points coming from their depth.



Garza got things going, but Wieskamp carried things in the back end of the first half after Luka picked up his 2nd foul.



Keegan Murray and Tony Perkins stood out considering their inexperience. https://t.co/IX64jYU4pe — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 20, 2021

In the second half both teams were hitting from beyond the arc, similarly to what we saw in the opening minutes of the second half. Between the two teams, five three-pointers were hit in the first 3:33 of the second half of play. Two of those were from Jordan Bohannon who was within shooting range as soon as he stepped inside Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum.

Luka Garza would be the focal point of the Iowa offense scoring 16 points in the second half of play, finishing with 24 in total.

The final twenty minutes of play were more even than the first, with the Hawkeyes outscoring the Antelopes by just 1 in the second half, but Iowa held a double digit lead for almost the entirety of the half and would win and move on to the Round of 32 to face Oregon on Monday.