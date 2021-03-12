Iowa’s thoughts following quarterfinal win over Rutgers

Iowa Hawkeyes forward/center Monika Czinano (25) reacts during their game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

It was a convincing win for the Hawkeyes as they pull off the 73-63 upset against Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.

“I am so proud of this group of women,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. “I mean Rutgers came in here I think ranked 19th, 11th best net in the country and they’d won nine in a row. They came in here with such great competence and I just thought our team has played so well together tonight great ball movement at times.”

Iowa’s teamwork was on full display and paid off big time for the Hawkeyes.

“I think that’s always been one of the trademarks of our program,” said Bluder. “We are together,

we are really work on our team chemistry. We talked about the importance of it, about how

we want high assist numbers and that just shows unselfish play. They’re very close off the

court, and it just shows up on the court. You know, you get to know each other on the court, even like like where people are going to be for passes and where they’re going to be for help defense

and that type of thing.”

Now, Iowa looks to survive and advance yet again on Friday against Michigan State.

“Especially in March, anything can happen and we just go into this big tourney and

it’s a clean slate for records in the regular season,” said Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall. “We just know that you have to have confidence and be mentally focused.”