Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum named to Big Ten preseason honors list

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum was one of ten players named to the Big Ten’s preseason honors list Thursday morning.

It’s yet another distinction for him this preseason. He’s already been named a preseason All-Big Ten first team selection and preseason first-team All-America selection by Athlon Sports.

The recognition is nothing new as Linderbaum is coming off a 2020 season where he was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, an All-Big Ten first team selection and named an All-American by a number of different outlets.

He’s the eighth Hawkeye to make the list since 2014, joining players like A.J. Epenesa (2019), Noah Fant (2018) and Josey Jewell (2017). Six of the seven previous players went on to be selected in the NFL draft.

Other player on the 2021 list include the preseason Big Ten Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Northwestern’s Brandon Joseph, as well as Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Linderbaum and the Hawkeyes will open their 2021 season at Kinnick Stadium against Penix Jr. and the Hoosiers on September 4th.