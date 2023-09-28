Iowa quarterbacks have attempted 93 passes this season. Just 35 of those targets have gone to wide receivers. It’s an alarmingly low number – and one that certainly has generated interest as Iowa’s offense put up a goose egg against Penn State.

When targeting receivers, (mostly) Cade McNamara has completed just 40% of his passes (53% to running backs and tight ends). Are wide receivers really just fast blockers in Iowa’s offense? If so, Nico Ragaini’s ok with it.

“If the opportunity comes to make plays, we’re going to be ready for it,” Ragaini said. “But if it means we have to continue to block on most plays, then whatever it takes for us to get the win is what I’m all about.”

“The main thing is, is winning. So continuing to keep the main thing, the main thing.”

McNamara’s thoughts on the matter weren’t apathetic, but maybe not the answer that fans wanted.

“I’m just a quarterback – I’m not calling the plays,” McNamara said. “That’s not my decision, I’m just gonna run the play as fit and I’m gonna throw it to the open guy.”

“I don’t really care about anything other than me and the [receiver’s] relationship and I know how we both feel about one another.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz did acknowledge the lack of targets to the receivers.

“I think part of that is the ball does go where it goes,” Ferentz said. “We’ve had two pretty good tight ends. Obviously, we’re down one there. So that changes, and as a staff, that’s something we’re doing weekly is trying to figure out what’s the best way we can do to help improve production offensively. Getting the receivers involved probably makes some sense here as we move forward.”

The Hawkeyes added Kaleb Brown in the transfer portal, but he hasn’t even caught a pass yet. Seth Anderson, Diante Vines and Ragaini have combined for just 148 yards. If Iowa’s offense is going to improve, getting the receivers more involved certainly wouldn’t hurt.

