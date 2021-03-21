Iowa’s up-tempo attack too much for Central Michigan in opening round

Iowa Hawkeyes guard/forward McKenna Warnock (14) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward/center Monika Czinano (25) before their game against the Central Michigan Chippewas In the first round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sunday, March 21, 2021 in San Antonio, Tx. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

The Iowa Hawkeyes have had one of the best offenses in college basketball this season and it was on full display in the first game of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Iowa beat Central Michigan 84-72 in the opening round of the tournament.

Iowa opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter, before the Chippewas were able to cut the lead down to 6 in the third quarter. After a scoreless first half, McKenna Warnock would score 11 straight points for the Hawkeyes to push the lead back up to double-digits.

Caitlin Clark led the way for the Hawkeyes with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in the win. Czinano (23), Warnock (13), and Martin (13) also scored in double-figures for Iowa.

Hawkeyes shot 47% from the field, 39% from three-point range, and hit 89% of their free-throws.

Iowa will play the winner of Idaho State/Kentucky on Tuesday.