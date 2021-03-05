Iowa’s youth, depth shines in blowout win over Nebraska

It was a dominate 102-64 win for Iowa over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes offense has been one of the most efficient in the country all-season thanks to stellar play from stars such as Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon. Against the Cornhuskers however, Iowa’s bench got a chance to show they’re capable of lighting up the scoreboard as well.

“We knew we had to buckle down and come together tonight to be able to pull off this win,” said Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon.”

That’s exactly what we saw from the Iowa squad. Scoring 102 points is impressive alone, but what’s especially noteworthy is the fact that Iowa’s top two scorers, Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, only combined for 25 points. The Hawkeyes came in wanting to spread the ball around and it paid off.

Time for Iowa fans to begin their “I want to see Austin Ash” ritual pic.twitter.com/PB4lzlqlCl — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 5, 2021

“I think we knew coming in that they were going to play in on Luka,” said Bohannon. “Skip passes were going to be there. Drive and kicks were going to be there. That’s what we did in the first half.”

It wasn’t just the offensive execution that led to the high-scoring numbers. Iowa continues to improve on the defensive end of the floor, holding their opponent under 70 points for the fifth time in six games.

“We were able to get stops and able to get out in transition,” said Bohannon. “Whether I had a three or we were throwing it up to Patrick or Wieskamp. We were able to get stops on the defensive end and that led us to a lot of points.”

With such a large lead thanks to the offense, some younger Hawkeyes got a chance to shine and get more experience. Fourteen players saw action for Iowa and of that group thirteen were able to find themselves in the scoring column.

“I love that group,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “They’re really competitive in practice. They’re incredibly positive everyday. I’m just excited for them, excited to see them out there.”

It was a career night for Patrick McCaffery off the bench. The redshirt freshman was able to post a career-high 19 points in the win and knocked down three three-pointers in the process. He’s had a hot shooting hand like that in practice, but he said it hasn’t scored the ball as well as he did on Thursday since coming to Iowa.

“I’ve gotten like that in practice,” said Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery. “I was talking to Wieskamp after the game and he was just like, ‘Feels good doesn’t it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, man.’ Now I know what it feels like to be him every game.

Winning by 38 (102-64) in the Big Ten is never easy. Keep in mind this Nebraska team had won two straight and took Illinois to OT.



Bohannon: 26 PTS, 8-12 3PT (tied career high)

P. McCaffery: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 3-6 3PT

Garza: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 4 BLK

Wieskamp: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 5, 2021

The win for Iowa gets them one step closer to securing a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament next week in Indianapolis.