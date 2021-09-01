‘It can fuel the team’: Hawkeyes welcome fans for rare opener against ranked B1G opponent

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

It’s been almost two years since Kinnick Stadium was full. 649 days to be exact. Saturday, that comes to an end. And what better way to welcome back fans, than with an opening week, ranked, conference game.

“I just can’t say enough about how excited I am to have game week back and game week with fans,” said Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta.

The No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes welcome the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers to town as part of one the toughest opening stretches to a season in recent memory.

“I think the reality is we all realize there’s not a lot of wiggle room this week,” said Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz.

It’s going to be a tough game no doubt. The Hoosiers return one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten in Michael Penix Jr., the Big Ten Receiver of the Year in Ty Fryfogle, a veteran offensive line and defense that led the conference in turnovers a season ago.

“You can’t ask for a better opportunity for the team,” said junior quarterback Spencer Petras. “To open up with a ranked opponent at home, to show what we can do.”

Playing a conference opponent week one in the Big Ten is rare. Before the pandemic forced the Big Ten to play an all-conference schedule last year, that only happened twice since 1996. This year, there’s five. An early season litmus test of sorts.

“You see where you stand right of the gate,” said junior tight end Sam LaPorta. “We’re really excited for the opportunity to face a top-20 opponent. But we’re a good football team as well.”

The Hawkeyes return plenty of talent of their own. A week didn’t go by where a player wasn’t on some sort of preseason watch list.

But the biggest boost might just come from the stands.

“On Saturday, Kinnick is probably going to be insane,” said junior middle linebacker Jack Campbell.

“Overall, I feel it can fuel the team” said junior linebacker Dane Belton. “The defense makes a play, it puts the offense in a good position. They score a touchdown. That puts the fans in an even crazier setting.”

Last year, pregame seemed the same…

“I feel like we were locked in on that bus,” said Belton. “There’s not a lot of talking, we got our mindset ready for the game listening to your own music.”

Until they got to the stadium.

“That’s something we missed last year.” said Belton. “My freshman year, you get that bus ride, right when you get off the highway, you see fans tailgating. They see the buses, they wave. Yelling go Hawks and stuff like that. You definitely see that stuff and its motivating.”

It’s supposed to be back to “normal” this year, but will it feel that way? Coach Ferentz said having fans in the stands will be special, but also feel “unusual”. After playing in relative silence for over a year, 70,000 screaming fans might take some getting used to.

“It’s going to be interesting,” said Campbell. “The crowd noise, you can’t imitate it. So just being clear and crisp with the communication is going to be important.”

It’s a “challenge,” if you even want to to call it that, they love having though. Because the only thing better than starting the year off with a ranked win, is it doing it with 70,000 of your closest friends.

“You drive up there in front of the Kinnick statue and it’s absolutely packed,” said LaPorta. “It’s a really exciting feeling to see your family there and your loved ones. It’s a really cool feeling and we can’t wait to pack the stadium.”