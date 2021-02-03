“It feels better that it came in a win,” Luka Garza scores his 2,000th career point

The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Michigan State Spartans last night but there was a major moment in the win, as Luka Garza hit another milestone. The senior became the fifth Hawkeye to score 2,000 career points, just the second in men’s history (Roy Marble).

“It feels better that it came with a win,” said Luka Garza, who currently has 2,009 career points at the University of Iowa.

The win over the Spartans was just one of the sixty-eight wins he’s enjoyed as a Hawkeye, something Garza is thankful for.

“I’m definitely just lucky to have been a part of a program like this and lucky that coach Fran (McCaffery) gave me the opportunity to come to the University of Iowa,” said Garza.

Fran McCaffery is certainly glad the big man decided to come to Iowa City.

“2,000 points is pretty amazing,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “It’s a testament to his character, to his consistency, and when you think about who he’s doing it against I think that’s what makes it even more impressive,” said McCaffery.

But Garza understands he couldn’t have done it alone.

“I’m thankful to all my teammates,” said Garza. “They’ve done a terrific job and continue to do being able to get me the ball and make me look good. I’m very thankful.”

Now, the top two scorers in Iowa men’s basketball history are Luka Garza and Roy Marble.

“To hear him mention in the same sentence as Roy Marble,” said McCaffery. “I coached against Roy, watched him play, we became really good friends after I got here. I just wish Roy was here to see it. He would have been a really big Luka Garza fan. He would have given him a big hug.”

Garza needs 108 more points to become Iowa’s leading scorer, surpassing Roy Marble. At his current pace, it will take him less than four games. Iowa’s next four games at vs. Ohio State, at Indiana, vs. Rutgers, and at Michigan State.

