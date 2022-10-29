Iowa broke out of their slump with a 33-13 victory over Northwestern, notching their first win in nearly a month. The Hawkeyes dominated in all three phases: Posting a season high in points, sacks, and Drew Stevens drilled a season long 54-yard field goal. No “That’s football“s today from KF, he’s just happy to be back in the win column.

“Just one thing that never changes in football, losing stinks, and winning is a really good feeling. So our guys needed to experience that,” Ferentz said. “We have four weeks left in conference play. But the biggest thing is we’re moving in November. And November is about playing your best football. That’s what it’s all about. So that has to be our goal.”

Spencer Petras got the start after questions arose this week. He finished the game this time, and in pretty successful fashion.

Despite multiple drops, including one for would’ve been a Diante Vines touchdown, Petras completed 21 of his 30 throws for 220 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps nobody was happier with his performance than punter Tory Taylor, who only had to punt one time. And Petras was relatively happy with his performance as well.

“You’re going to win the game anytime we can play the way we did in the first half and score on every drive,” Petras said. “The main thing now at every position is we showed what we can do, set the standard for how we’re capable of playing.”

Winning is fun, right? Just ask Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta can’t stop smiling, says it’s the most fun he’s had all year: ‘I felt like a kid playing backyard football again’ pic.twitter.com/cVCEcgLCnz — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) October 29, 2022

“It was fun playing out there today, I was running out there with a smile on my face,” said a grinning LaPorta. “A lot of drives we were having fun and moving the ball down the field. It felt like being a kid again and playing backyard football.”

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.