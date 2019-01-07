It's a Gervase family affair at the Outback Bowl tailgate

TAMPA, FL - For this year's final Hawkeye Headquarters tailgate of the week, we bring you to a special family gathering in Tampa at the Outback Bowl.

Tucked in a backyard just a few blocks from Raymond James Stadium was a tailgate. One that felt more like a family reunion to watch Jake Gervase in his final collegiate game with Iowa.

"We have a crazy family," said Sam Gervase, older brother of the Hawkeyes safety. "Everyone is super fun, everyone likes to have a good time."

Jake's mom Sheila was the party's lead organizer.

"Our family's come to Tampa since like 1972," Sheila Gervase said. "My dad bought a place in Innisbrook which is about 15 miles from here. When Jake found out the game was in Tampa, everybody was already here."

Sheila and a majority of her nine siblings made 300 breakfast burritos the night before the tailgate. Countless nieces and nephews also helped enhance the experience.

"They will be grilling up burgers afterwards with salads, and then the kids went to Tampa yesterday and rented the speakers for 140 bucks for two days, because you gotta have music," Gervase said.

You also have to have games. And plenty of beverages to entertain a group of 90 friends and family there to support the Iowa senior.

"We have people from, you know, five years old all the way up to grandma who's in her 80s," said older brother Sam, "and the fact that everyone comes together to support each other, and just the fact that we're all in one spot is awesome."

That's something that the matriarch of the family, Kathy Wolfe, cherishes much more than her grandson's final football game.

"It's practically the only thing in my life now that I'm an old lady," Wolfe said. "It's wonderful. Watching them together, enjoying each other, is the best thing in the world."

