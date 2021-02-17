It would have taken ‘$20,000 in a McDonald’s bag’ to lure Jordan Bohannon away from Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes are preparing for a road matchup against #21 Wisconsin at the Kohl Center on Thursday and it’s a familiar venue for Jordan Bohannon.

Jordan’s older brothers Jason and Zach both played basketball for the Badgers, but Jordan said it would have taken a lot to become a Badger himself.

“It would have taken $20,000 in a McDonald’s bag for me to go to Wisconsin,” said Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon. “It was mutual respect from the coaches from Wisconsin. I love Coach Fry. I remember being in his office when Jason was being recruited by him and all the jokes he was telling and all the amazing stories of being at college at Wisconsin. It was really cool to be on that personal level with all those coaches. I’m still really close with them because of my brothers. It just didn’t work out. It was early on in my recruiting process, and I kind of figured I wasn’t even going to be looked at by them anymore in my senior year. That’s was when I finally played well enough for Iowa to finally look at me and finally ended up working out.”

Bohannon, as per usual, was just having fun with Iowa media and went on to further talk about his respect for the coaching staff and the fond memories he had watching his brothers play.