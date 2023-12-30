Iowa tight end Luke Lachey saw his season cut short after just 2.5 games. After suffering an ankle injury against Western Michigan in Week 3, Lachey didn’t get the chance to fully follow up his breakout 2022 campaign. He finished with 10 catches for 131 yards.

But he announced Friday that he would return to the Hawkeyes next year because he had “more work to do.”

For Lachey, the decision was aided in part by advice from his father. Jim Lachey is one of the all-time great NFL offensive linemen, earning three all-pro honors with the Washington Redskins as one of the Hogs 2.0. He was even a part of a Super Bowl championship team in 1991.

But one piece of fatherly wisdom Jim shared with Luke was how much he valued his time playing for Ohio State.

“One thing he told me is if he could play another game he’d play it in college not in the NFL,” Lachey said.

Luke Lachey will return for his senior season with his focus on enjoying his time as a student-athlete, with hopes of leaving something bigger behind him.

“I think it’s really just about leaving a legacy,” Lachey said. “That’s something that I’ve always kind of dreamed about. I felt like if I came back I’d have a big impact there.”

“It’s also being able to play with your brothers for another season – I don’t think there’s anything better than that.”