The Iowa football program became shrouded in controversy again in January when it was reported Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz was dissolving the football diversity advisory committee. The group had been formed just 18 months before, following allegations of racial bias inside the program.

The waters only got muddier after the release of a letter from Ferentz that suggested the committee was not being dissolved.

Tuesday, coach Ferentz addressed the controversy.

“The bottom line was they were a resource, period, and will continue to be,” he said.

The committee will come back, but in an altered form at some point. It’s an idea that took hold as the program became farther removed from the controversy, and at least from coach Ferentz’s perspective, the once problematic culture was improving.

“Over the course of 2020 we did meet frequently, I think it was weekly I believe or every other week in 2020, and then by last summer really cut the number of meetings back,” he said. “As the season went on, it became clear to me that it was really time that maybe we reshape the committee.”

It’s not a sentiment that’s shared by all, most notably the outgoing leader of the committee, former lineman David Porter. He suggested Ferentz retire in a text. He later clarified he didn’t know the committee was dissolving when he made that statement.

“I read it and that’s his opinion,” Ferentz said of the Porter’s statement.

If there is no alumni advisory committee, how are football alumni of color assured that the culture will continue to get better for current and future players? How do we know that all coaches take diversity, equity and inclusion serious? https://t.co/tKGWN9Ykls — LeBron Stephen (@LeBronMetrics) January 16, 2022

There’s also the ongoing federal lawsuit from 13 former players that’s yet to be resolved.

Coach Ferentz said he hasn’t heard much internal criticism other than that.

“I don’t have any regrets about my communication,” he said. “I haven’t heard any feedback, negative feedback from the people, and I’ve reached out to a couple guys individually. But I think the guys all kind of knew — I don’t want to say all — but a lot of guys knew where we were heading on this thing.”

That’s been backed up by the current players.

Clickbait is a helluva drug lol comical https://t.co/Otc7KPMfmG — Arland Bruce IV (@abruceiv) January 21, 2022

And that’s who Ferentz’ commitment is to first and foremost. Creating a better present and future for them. And despite the initial indication the committee was done, it seems that won’t happen without a committee in some form.

“It’s going to continue to be a resource for me,” he said. “My first commitment is still to our players, and that’s the work of the committee is to make this a better environment for our players that are here. Those are the guys I’m most committed to. Our job is to give them a great environment. Hopefully when they leave here, they graduate and have a great experience and maximize their football and then go fly and run, run on your own. We’re still here to support them, but that’s our goal.”

So what does a “reshaped committee” look like? A new group of committee members, according to Ferentz. Potentially a younger group.

“Perhaps some guys a little bit more recent vintage, a little bit closer to it,” Ferentz said. “Maybe some guys that have more direct ties to this profession, be it college football, pro football.”

Beyond that, who knows? Certainly not Ferentz, at least not publicly.

“When I’ve got it in my mind, that’s when we’re going to do it,” he said. “I’m not quite sure what that’s going to look like. I’m still formulating some thoughts on that, but we’ll get that to where we need to.”