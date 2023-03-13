It wasn’t in question whether Iowa would make the NCAA tournament, but it’s still sweet to see those letters and the tiger hawk on national television. Iowa comes in as the first #2 seed in the NCAA tournament. It’s head coach Lisa Bluder’s 20th appearance overall, and 17th as the coach of the Hawkeyes.

“It never gets old. In fact, we were talking about that as we were sitting up there, it’s like Christmas morning,” Bluder said. “You’re getting a present, you just don’t know what it is. That’s how we’re feeling up there. To be a number two seed really shows what the nation feels about Iowa women’s basketball and what we’ve put together all year long.”

It’s not quite a winter holiday for Caitlin Clark, but it’s special in it’s own right for her too.

“I grew up watching the Selection Show. I had a cousin that played at Creighton and I loved getting to support her and watch it,” Clark said. “I think it’s exciting. I think there’s a little anxiety — your heart’s racing – but obviously so cool and your name pops up even when you know you’re going to be there.”

Whether it feels like Christmas, Hanukkah, The Fourth of July or National Trombone Day, the road to Dallas starts on Friday at 3.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.