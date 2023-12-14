The Iowa men have struggled from the get-go this season. They’ve now lost three straight games and are .500 overall. Freshman Owen Freeman isn’t necessarily used to losing. Last year at Moline, three games was all he lost the entire season.

“I mean, it’s not fun at all,” Freeman said. “It’s not something that you come in wanting to do or even expect to happen. Obviously, it was a rough week. But we’ve worked past it and move forward and we learn from it. Talking about not getting too high or too low — I think that’s our main thing. No matter, like, if we have a great game or if we don’t go out and play the best, we know the goal that we have and we know the work that we’ve got to put in.”

“Honestly, none of them are really used to losing in high school,” forward Payton Sandfort said. “Losing three in a row is a pretty big deal to them. I just continue to tell those guys that we’re just playing basketball and to have fun with it. There’s going to be some tough stretches, but there’s also going to be a lot of good ones this year. So, there’s a lot to look forward to and better days ahead.”

“They have to stay positive and continue to believe in themselves and if they don’t think that we do, then they won’t,” head coach Fran McCaffery said. “So, we stay positive with them. I’ve been impressed since Sunday with the professionalism in our approach.”

Iowa has six days in between their loss to Michigan this past Sunday and their next matchup: A battle with Florida A&M in Des Moines.