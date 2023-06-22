As expected, and at long last, Cade McNamara has completed his rehabilitation from knee surgery last fall. It’s the first time McNamara’s been a full-go since he was a Michigan Wolverine last season. As summer workouts begin in Iowa City, the McNamara era can finally begin.

“It’s such a relief,” McNamara said. “It feels great. It’s been a long time, I mean there’s been some struggles — being where I was last season compared to just getting here and still not being able to participate in everything.”

“For me finally being able to let it loose and just test my body now that we’re in strength and conditioning, I feel great.”

