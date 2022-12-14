We’re contemplating renaming Hawkeye Headquarters to ‘Jack Campbell’ Headquarters — here’s more news on Iowa’s linebacker. The American Football Coaches Association has named Jack Campbell first team All-American.

Campbell becomes just the 13th Iowa Hawkeye to be a unanimous All-American. Iowa’s boasted a unanimous All-American in three straight seasons.

The complete list of Iowa’s unanimous All-Americans includes LB Jack Campbell, C Tyler Linderbaum, DT Daviyon Nixon, LB Josey Jewell, CB Josh Jackson, CB Desmond King, OT Brandon Scherff, RB Shonn Greene, OT Robert Gallery, TE Dallas Clark, QB Chuck Long, LB Larry Station, and QB Randy Duncan.