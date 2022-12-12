With his selection to The Associated Press All-America team on Monday, Jack Campbell becomes the 29th Iowa player to earn consensus All-America status.

He previously was named to the Football Writers Association of America and Walter Camp Football Foundation teams, with two organizations left to announce their selections.

The Hawkeyes have had six consensus first-team All-America selections in the past six seasons, with Campbell joining Tyler Linderbaum (2021), Daviyon Nixon (2020), Keith Duncan (2019), Josey Jewell (2017) and Joshua Jackson (2017).

Campbell also earned two national awards last week. He was presented the William V. Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation before being presented the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the nation.

Campbell was previously named the Nagurski-Wooden Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive season.

Campbell has 118 tackles, two interceptions, one recovered fumble and one forced fumble. His 295 career tackles rank 19th in Hawkeyes history.

Iowa (7-5, 5-4) will face Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 31 in Nashville.

