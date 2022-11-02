Iowa team captain and starting middle linebacker Jack Campbell isn’t flying under the radar these days. On top of his Big Ten-best 71 tackles, he’s wrapping up the news cycle. The Hawkeye has been named a semifinalist for an avalanche of awards, four in the last eight days.

It started last Tuesday when the finalists for the William V. Campbell (ironic) trophy were announced — an award that “annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.”

Jack Campbell has been tabbed a finalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy!@jackcampbell133 | @NFFNetwork — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 26, 2022

“Just a very prestigious thing and you know the Campbell trophy is all about character leadership, academic accomplishment and Jack certainly embodies all those things on top of being a great football player,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “So really very, very nice and worthy honor for him.”

Campbell gave credit to his support system after Iowa’s win over Northwestern, but he rightfully took some of it himself too.

“I guess the academic part I can kind of put on me,” said Campbell, who has a 3.49 GPA while majoring in enterprise leadership. “If I’m a finalist for something like that that’s all my coaches, my family and my teammates. They’ve just put me in that position to be able to succeed in that way.”

Campbell netted himself an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, with an opportunity at an additional $7,000 in funds. But the recognition didn’t stop there.

Jack Campbell is a semifinalist for the @BednarikAward, which is awarded to college football's best defensive player!@jackcampbell133 x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/kNomzux3dx — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 1, 2022

The honors keep rollin' in for @jackcampbell133…



He's been named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Cfp1pmeAvR — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 1, 2022

Three more honors came Campbell’s way in the past 48 hours. I asked Benson about Campbell’s recognition for the Chuck Bednarik award, which acknowledges “college football’s best defensive player.”

“Those are two really big honors and obviously one more towards just the man he is and and one more towards the football player he is,” Benson said. “You can’t say enough about Jack and how he goes about his business. Academically, football-wise and just as the person and the leader he is. You’ll get the same guy every day and you never question his integrity. You never question his effort.”

Riley Moss, and fellow team captain says what sticks out about Jack Campbell is his style of leadership.

“He’s a good leader in the aspect of he makes sure he does everything that he expects others to put into the team,” Moss said. “I think that’s the best part of him and the way he leads. He flies around, he’s never jogging, it’s always full speed. And that’s exactly what he expects from everyone else, so he brings us all up with him.”

