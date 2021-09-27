Jack Campbell named B1G Defensive Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Colorado State Rams has a pass broken up during the second half by linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Hawkeye junior linebacker Jack Campbell capped off a big weekend with B1G Defensive Player of the Week honors. The conference made the announcement Monday morning.

Campbell finished Saturday’s game against Colorado State with a career-high 18 tackles, three pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.

“That’s awesome, it doesn’t surprise me that he had 18 tackles,” fellow linebacker Seth Benson said. “He goes about his business everyday and focuses on the fundamentals. He pushes me every day and I try to push him.”

The fumble recovery happened at a time when the Hawkeye’s needed it most. Down 14-7 in the third quarter, Campbell pounced on a loose ball at the CSU 6 yard line. The Hawkeyes scored on the very next play to tie the game.

“I just try to get around the ball first and foremost, then usually good things happen,” Campbell said.

Campbell leads the Hawkeyes this season in tackles with 43. He also has three total pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and 1.5 tackles for loss.

“Just never giving up on a play no matter how far down the field it is,” Campbell said on Saturday. “Just giving all out effort every single snap, eye discipline, fundamentals. It just all starts right there.”

He’s the second Hawkeye to receive the honor this season. Cornerback Riley Moss also got it after Iowa’s week one 34-6 win over Indiana.