Jake Gervase hosted his third annual “Rally for Reid” football camp at Assumption High School on Friday morning. Thousands of campers from across the State of Iowa showed up and a total of $68,500 was raised to treat pediatric cancer. The camp was created in memory of Reid Gleeson, a boy who passed away following his battle with pediatric cancer at the age of 5.

“It’s a way to keep his memory alive and but also raise money for the continued fight against pediatric cancer.” Gervase said.

A number of Hawkeyes came to support their former teammate. Gervase teamed up with 17 black-and-gold alumni: Ben Niemann, Nate Stanley, Parker Hesse, Nick Easley, Matt Nelson, Kyler Schott, Kevin Ward, Austin Kelly, Kristian Welch, Josey Jewell, Austin Blythe, Tyler Linderbaum, Jack Heflin, Keith Duncan, Anthony Nelson, Pat Angerer and Julian Vandervelde.

“When Jake decided to do this camp he just asked me to be a part of it and I said,’ Yes,'” Nate Stanley said. “I loved the experience, loved being here for his great cause. He’s asked me back every year so I’m happy to say this was my third year doing it and hope to have more in the future. It really makes you appreciate the things you have, just to be able to have kids come out here and do it for such a great cause and to raise awareness. It’s pretty special.”

“My first year coming to this one and I’m glad I could make it. It’s an awesome cause with a bunch of great guys,” Kristian Welch said. “An opportunity to get with kids and have raised a bunch of money for an awesome cause and also learn some football with some of us.”

