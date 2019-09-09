Jersey-native Smith-Marsette has special day against Rutgers

Iowa’s junior receiver caught four passes for 113 yards and two scores in the Hawkeyes’ 30-0 win over Rutgers.

“It felt real good. I just wanted to go out there and do what I could do, you know, show my skills, and just be able to put the team up.”

NATS (CROWD)

(ROSSOW/VO) “A CAREER DAY AGAINST HIS HOME-STATE TEAM. A SCRIPT YOU COULDN’T WRITE ANY BETTER FOR IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE.

(Ihmir Smith-Marsette/Iowa Junior Wide Receiver) “I just wanted the whole offense to go out there and play. I didn’t want to play outside of my frame, you know, I just played my role and did what I had to do. The whole offense came out and we executed on multiple plays.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “THE JUNIOR WIDE RECEIVER DOWNPLAYED HIS 113 YARD, TWO TOUCHDOWN PERFORMANCE AFTER THE WIN.

NATS (CROWD)

(ROSSOW/VO) “BUT FELLOW RECEIVER BRANDON SMITH SAYS HE KNEW FACING RUTGERS MEANT A LITTLE MORE TO SMITH-MARSETTE.”

(Brandon Smith/Iowa Junior Wide Receiver) “You know, being from New Jersey, playing Rutgers, it was kind of like me playing Mississippi State last year. So I understood where he was coming from.”

(Adam Rossow/Iowa City, IA) “SMITH-MARSETTE WAS PUBLICLY CHALLENGED BY THE COACHES THIS SPRING. HE RESPONDED AND KIRK FERENTZ SAYS IT’S BECAUSE HE’S RAISED HIS MATURITY LEVEL.”

(Kirk Ferentz/Iowa Head Coach) “He’s really turned the corner. He’s enjoying being a guy out there that gives us good energy, a good lead in the group and setting a great example. He’s just been everything you would hope.”

(Smith-Marsette/Iowa) “Whenever your number is called and you get a shot, take advantage of it. I don’t feel as though there is any selfishness or anything within our team.”