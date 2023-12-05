The NCAA transfer portal has only been open for four days, and four Hawkeyes have already announced their intention to play college football somewhere else.

Backup quarterback Joe Labas, who started the Music City Bowl for the Hawkeyes, has entered the portal. Against Kentucky on December 31, 2022, Labas completed 14 of his 24 pass attempts for 139 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t see a snap this year despite the injury the starting QB Cade McNamara.

Junior wide receiver Diante Vines is out the door as well. Vines caught just 12 passes this season as he battled through injuries. He caught 22 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown over three seasons at Iowa.

A pair of defensive backups announced their intentions as well — defensive lineman Anterio Thompson, who had two blocked punts on special teams, has entered the transfer portal. Junior defensive back Brenden Deasfernandes played special teams in every game this season, but only recorded two total tackles.