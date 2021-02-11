Joe Wieskamp confident shooting stroke lead to Iowa win over Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes get a much needed victory over Rutgers on Wednesday night. Before that game, Iowa lost 4 out of their last 5 games. The Hawkeyes were led by an outstanding performance by Junior Joe Wieskamp, who had 26 points on 9-14 shooting (5-7 from 3), and 10 rebounds.

When Wieskamp plays like that it free up other players games. Luka Garza had 22 points and 10 rebounds. On the season Joe is averaging 15 points, and 6 boards. Iowa is currently 4th in the Big 10 with a 8-5 record. They will travel to play Michigan State on Saturday.