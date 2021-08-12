Joe Wieskamp has good outing as Spurs get first win of Summer League

Joe Wieskamp of the Iowa Hawkeyes handles the ball in an NCAA Tournament game against the Oregon Ducks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After five tries, the San Antonio Spurs finally got their first win of the 2021 NBA Summer League, thanks in part to Joe Wieskamp. They beat the Charlottle Hornets 106-105.

The former Hawkeye stuffed the stat sheet in his 28 minutes on the floor. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. His shooting numbers weren’t terribly efficient however, as he finished 6 for 13 from the field and three of nine from three-point range. Overall, it was another step in the right direction for the second round pick.

It was the second straight strong outing for Wieskamp after struggling to start his NBA career. On Tuesday against the Bulls, he had his first double-digit scoring game.

The Spurs are back in action Sunday against the Nets.