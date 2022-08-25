Former Iowa guard and Muscatine native Joe Wieskamp re-signed with the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced Wednesday.

Wieskamp played in 30 games for the Spurs last year, averaging 2.0 points in 6.8 minutes. He also appeared in 28 games for the G League’s Austin Spurs, where he averaged 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.11 steals in 32.4 minutes.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 06: Joe Wieskamp #15 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks in front of Luka Garza #55 of the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on October 06, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Wieskamp was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 41st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after three years with the Hawkeyes. He was named to the All-Big Ten second team and was one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award in his junior season in 2020-21. He graduated high school with the state of Iowa’s scoring record.

Wieskamp and Luka Garza became only the third Hawkeyes basketball pair to be drafted together in 2021 — and first since Ricky Davis and Ryan Bowen in 1998. And on Wednesday, both signed new NBA deals.