Joe Wieskamp talks NBA Draft process in Iowa City.

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 09:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:13 PM CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa. - Former Muscatine Muskie Joe Wieskamp had a terrific Freshman season with the Iowa Hawkeyes and  this Spring he explored the NBA Draft, he talked about it at a press conference on June 11, 2019.

