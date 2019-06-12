Joe Wieskamp talks NBA Draft process in Iowa City.
Joe Wieskamp talks NBA Draft process in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, Iowa. - Former Muscatine Muskie Joe Wieskamp had a terrific Freshman season with the Iowa Hawkeyes and this Spring he explored the NBA Draft, he talked about it at a press conference on June 11, 2019.
