Muscatine High School will be inducting Joe Wieskamp into the Hall of Fame and also retiring his Muskie jersey (No. 21) Wednesday in-between sessions of his summer basketball camp.

The event will be held at Muscatine High School inside the gymnasium at 2 p.m. and the public is invited.

Wieskamp will be hosting his skills camp alongside his wife and former Iowa women’s basketball player Makenzie. One hour sessions are available to kids 3rd-5th grade, 6th-8th grade and 9th-12th grade.

At Muscatine, Wieskamp became the State of Iowa’s all-time leading scorer. He also holds Muskie records for career points (2,376), points in a single-game (54), 3-pointers in a single-season (62), scoring average (26.1 ppg), and career rebounds (908).

He also led Muscatine High School to its first state tournament in 16 years as a senior in 2018 and was a four-time first-team All-MAC player. Wieskamp was also excellent in the classroom, netting a 4.0 GPA.

Wieskamp posted a 27-point performance for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Summer League, but was waived by the team shortly after. He previously signed a multi-year contract with the Raptors in February. Wieskamp split time in the NBA G-League with the Bucks and Raptors affiliates this past season after being drafted in the 2nd round by the San Antonio Spurs in 2021.

As a Hawkeye Joe Wieskamp was also a workhorse — starting every single game of his college career. In his junior season, Wieskamp shot 46.2% from three point range, second best in program history.