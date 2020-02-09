Wieskamp’s career-high 30 points help Iowa get revenge on Nebraska

The Hawkeyes had exactly the type of bounce-back performance against Nebraska that you would expect after the debacle earlier this week against Purdue.

Iowa defeated the Cornhuskers 96-72 on Saturday night. Joe Wieskamp paced Iowa with a career-high 30 points in the victory, including 20 in the second half.

“I kind of just getting into a rhythm. People were finding me at the right times. I view myself as a three-level scorer,” Wieskamp said. “To be able to shoot the three, the mid-range and get to the rim. I think I’ve done a better job of showing the mid-range game this year a little bit and it’s opening some more stuff for me.”

Iowa never trailed in the game, they led by as much as 38, settling for a 24-point decision at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“He’s really just so incredibly efficient with what he does. He scores on drives. He scores on putbacks,” said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery “He scores on threes in transition. He scores off of screens, scores on out-of-bounds plays. That has tremendous impact on a team’s ability to compete.”

“He’s one of the best players in the country for a reason. He’s been really good for us this year, throughout the entire year, not just tonight,” said Luka Garza, who added 22 points and eight rebounds in the win. “He’s been really consistent and that helps to have a guy like that, me and him, to be kind of like a duo. We’ve got one of the best duos in the country.”

The Hawks got back in the win column and got a little revenge on the Huskers who beat Iowa last month in Lincoln. Iowa now hits the road for three of their next four games, starting on Thursday at Indiana.