When quarterback Cade McNamara announced his commitment to transfer to Iowa, fans quickly pointed out an obvious parallel: Jake Rudock. Rudock started for the Hawkeyes for two years, leading them to the Outback Bowl and the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2013 and 2014, respectively. And then he transferred to Michigan in 2015.

Sound familiar? Cade McNamara eight years later completes the “Jake Rudock trade” as some fans have dubbed it. And heck, if you recall, C.J. Beathard took over the job and led the team to an undefeated regular season. It all worked out — and the McNamara transfer looks like it’s going to work out just fine for all parties involved.

Now, with former four-star Kaleb Brown transferring to Iowa from Ohio State, it got me thinking, haven’t we seen this before? Ah, yes we have, when Hawkeyes wide receiver Charlie Jones transferred to Purdue in June last year — and only went on to have 110 catches for 1,361 yards.

Now, in a shocking revelation, the highest-rated receiver falls into Iowa’s lap in May of all months. Some fans cringed watching Jones leave, some didn’t — but it certainly wasn’t planned to see him go. And it wasn’t planned to see the Hawkeyes get some much needed help in a banged up receiving room.

Sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the windshield. When it comes to the transfer portal at least, the Hawkeyes have been cleaning up all sorts of bugs with their Kirk-powered wiper blades. They’re on the opposing end of recent history.

