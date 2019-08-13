Kallenberger fighting for playing time on Iowa offensive line

Hawkeyes OL coach says Bettendorf native "has gotta find a way to win more reps than you lose" to earn playing time

Former Bettendorf Bulldog Mark Kallenberger is currently listed as the backup left tackle to Alaric Jackson on Iowa’s offensive depth chart.

Offensive line coach Tim Polasek said the redshirt sophomore needs to be a more consistent competitor to get into the rotation this fall.

“He’s gotta find a way to win more reps than you lose. We’re looking for about an 85 percent win rate, you know, when we chart this stuff. Be in the plus column more than you’re in the minus column. That’s what he’s gotta do,” Polasek said at Iowa Media Day. “That’s what everybody in the room has gotta do to become a contributor. Honestly, it’s that simple, guys. He’s getting an opportunity and the last two or three days he’s taken advantage of it. He’s putting himself in a better position to compete moving forward.”