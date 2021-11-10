Keegan Murray leads Iowa to win in season opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 22 of his career-high 24 points in the first half when Iowa broke the game open and went on to beat Longwood 106-73 to win its 11th straight season opener. Murray scored eight straight points in the midst of a 23-3 run to start the game.

He scored 12 points in a 16-2 streak later in the half for a 33-point lead before the Hawkeyes went into the break ahead 56-29 with Murray already surpassing his career high of 14. Jordan Bohannon, the Hawkeyes’ leading returning scorer at 10.6 points per game, finished with 18, making six 3-pointers.

Isaiah Wilkins scored 19 points with eight rebounds and Leslie Nkereuwem added 17 points for Longwood

