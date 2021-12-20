Keegan Murray named Big Ten Player of the Week

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives past Western Michigan forward Markeese Hastings (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 109-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

University of Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Murray was the catalyst in the Hawkeyes 94-75 win over Utah State in South Dakota this past weekend. He scored a career-high 35 points, including 18 straight over a six minute span in the first half. He also had a game-high seven rebounds and had two steals, one block, and an assist.

The sophomore again leads the country in scoring, at 23.5 points per game.

This was his second player of the week honors. He split the honor back on November 22nd.