Keegan Murray named midseason All-American

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives past Western Michigan forward Markeese Hastings (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 109-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray was named a midseason All-American by Sporting News. The announcement came Thursday. It’s the third straight year a Hawkeye earned the honor from the outlet.

Murray is among the best in the country in several categories, including being the nation’s second leading scorer at 23.3 points per game. He’s also 22nd in field goal percentage and 41st in blocker per game.

He’s coming off a game against Rutgers in which he had 13 points and 13 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season.

Last week, Murray was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 and the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award Midseason List. He has been named Big Ten Player of the Week three times this season.