Keegan Murray should be getting used to being called “MVP” by now.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star and current Sacramento Kings forward was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 on Monday.

That honor follows an MVP performance at the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, which Iowa won.

The No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range in four games in Las Vegas.

Murray entered the draft in March and became the highest pick ever for Hawkeyes basketball after a 26-10 sophomore season in which he was the Big Ten scoring leader, consensus All-American and unanimous pick to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team.

