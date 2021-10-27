Keegan Murray named to preseason All-Big Ten team

Iowa forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 70-55. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Hawkeyes are back to being underdogs this season, but for sophomore forward Keegan Murray, expectations have never been higher. Wednesday morning, was named a preseason All-Big Ten Selection.

Murray is one of four sophomores on the list.

Last year, he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. He was one of only five players nationally, and the only bench player, to have 200 points, 35 blocks, 25 steals, and 15 3-pointers. He also led Iowa in scoring and rebounding off the bench, at 7.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

His role is expected to be much larger this year.

This is the third straight season at least one Hawkeye has made the preseason list. Joe Wieskamp made it in 2019 and 2020, while Luka Garza was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year in 2020.

2021-22 Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Big Ten Team

KOFI COCKBURN, JR., C, ILLINOIS

Andre Curbelo, So., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA

Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Sr., G, Maryland

HUNTER DICKINSON, SO., C, MICHIGAN

Caleb Houstan, Fr., G/F, Michigan

E.J. LIDDELL, JR., F, OHIO STATE

JADEN IVEY, SO., G, PURDUE

Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G/F, Rutgers

*Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

2021-22 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

The Hawkeyes hit the court for the first time on November 5th for an exhibition against Slippery Rock.