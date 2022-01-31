University of Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray has been named to the Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 on Monday. He was chosen by a panel of national college basketball experts based on play thus far.

The award is one of the sport’s most prestigious honors and is given to nation’s best player.

It’s the third straight year a Hawkeye has made the list, with Luka Garza winning the award last season. Jarrod Uthoff was a semifinalist in 2016.

Murray leads the nation in PER this season, while scoring the fourth most points in country at 22.4 points per game. He’s also shooting 56.5 percent from the field.

That’s been good enough to earn him three Big Ten Player of the Week honors this season. He joins Luka Garza as the only other Hawkeyes to receive the honor that many times.