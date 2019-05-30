Kickoff times announced for 7 Hawkeyes football games

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Hawkeyes hosted Wisconsin at night in Kinnick Stadium on September 22, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

The first home opener at night since 2007 is the highlight of the Hawkeyes football kickoff times announced Thursday.

Iowa, which blanked Syracuse 35-0 that year, will host Miami of Ohio on August 31, with the game starting at 6:30 p.m.

In all, seven kickoff times were announced, and already there are more 11 a.m. kicks scheduled than the Hawkeyes played in all of 2018.

Home dates with Rutgers and Purdue and trips to Michigan and Northwestern are scheduled for the early window, while Iowa will travel to Iowa State to battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy on September 14 for a 3 p.m. kick and the final -- for now -- Black Friday Heroes Game with Nebraska will start at 1:30 p.m.

