Breaking News
One dead in crash involving pedestrian, 2 semi trucks that shut down I-74

Kid Captains for 2019 Hawkeyes season announced

Hawkeye Headquarters

13 current and former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients named

Posted: / Updated:

Thirteen current and former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients are gearing up as members of the 2019 Kid Captain team. 

This year marks the 11th season of the Kid Captain program, which started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their incredible stories. This year’s Kid Captains were selected from 241 nominations from five states.

“We are excited to announce this year’s group of Kid Captains, all of whom  represent incredible strength and courage,” says Amy O’Deen, interim executive director of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “We have been privileged to care for these amazing children and their families and congratulate them on their selection as our 2019 Kid Captains.”

The 2019 Kid Captains are:

  • Aubrey Bussan-Kluesner, 8, Dyersville, Iowa
  • Cien Currie, 6, Winterset, Iowa
  • Skylar Hardee, 8, Hubbard, Iowa
  • Kendra Hines, 10, Mount Vernon, Iowa
  • Aidan Kasper, 14, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  • Charlotte Keller, 7, Bellevue, Nebraska
  • Cooper Leeman, 5, Radcliffe, Iowa
  • Andrew Morlan, 15, Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • Lucy Roth, 10, Iowa City, Iowa
  • Enzo Thongsoum, 9, Des Moines, Iowa
  • Jackson Tijerina, 8, Council Bluffs, Iowa
  • Jeg Weets, 6, Morrison, Illinois
  • Gabby Yoder, 8, Kalona, Iowa

All Kid Captains and their families will be invited to Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on August 10 for a special behind-the-scenes tour. Each child’s story will be highlighted during the football season.

Visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain for more information on each Kid Captain.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and Hawkeye Headquarters on OurQuadCities.com all season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawkeye rivalries
More Hawkeye Headquarters schedules