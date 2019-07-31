Kid Captains for 2019 Hawkeyes season announced

Thirteen current and former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients are gearing up as members of the 2019 Kid Captain team.

This year marks the 11th season of the Kid Captain program, which started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their incredible stories. This year’s Kid Captains were selected from 241 nominations from five states.

“We are excited to announce this year’s group of Kid Captains, all of whom represent incredible strength and courage,” says Amy O’Deen, interim executive director of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “We have been privileged to care for these amazing children and their families and congratulate them on their selection as our 2019 Kid Captains.”

The 2019 Kid Captains are:

Aubrey Bussan-Kluesner, 8, Dyersville, Iowa

Cien Currie, 6, Winterset, Iowa

Skylar Hardee, 8, Hubbard, Iowa

Kendra Hines, 10, Mount Vernon, Iowa

Aidan Kasper, 14, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Charlotte Keller, 7, Bellevue, Nebraska

Cooper Leeman, 5, Radcliffe, Iowa

Andrew Morlan, 15, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Lucy Roth, 10, Iowa City, Iowa

Enzo Thongsoum, 9, Des Moines, Iowa

Jackson Tijerina, 8, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Jeg Weets, 6, Morrison, Illinois

Gabby Yoder, 8, Kalona, Iowa

All Kid Captains and their families will be invited to Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on August 10 for a special behind-the-scenes tour. Each child’s story will be highlighted during the football season.

Visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain for more information on each Kid Captain.

