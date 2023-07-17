Iowa’s annual “Kids Day at Kinnick” will be held on Saturday, August 12, the university announced Monday.

The event marks the impending end of training camp, and allows the team to engage with its younger fans. The event is free. Start time and more information will be available in the coming weeks.

Additionally, single game tickets will be available to buy for donors beginning today, and the general public beginning this Thursday, July 20. The Hawkeyes play seven games at Kinnick this season.

